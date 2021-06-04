With the regular season finished, it’s on to the postseason for high-school baseball teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.
Three teams with playoff expectations are the Madison Warhawks (11-1), McLean Highlanders (7-5) and Yorktown Patriots (9-3).
Madison will be the top seed in the four-team Concorde District Tournament, hosting the Westfield Bulldogs in a June 5 semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The Warhawks defeated Westfield, 7-1, in their final regular-season clash the night of Memorial Day.
The victory came after Madison was nipped by the Chantilly Chargers, 5-4, in its lone loss this season.
“We played solid and responded from that loss and played how we wanted,” Madison coach Mark Gjormand said about the Westfield win. “I think that game had kind of a playoff atmosphere and energy. We were very efficient with the bat.”
Madison had 11 hits. James Triantos homered for the eighth time this season and had two hits along with Bo Kuhblank. Miguel Echazarreta had a hit and two RBI, and Colin Tuft and Bannon Brazell each had one hit and one RBI.
Three Madison pitchers combined for a one-hitter, with Triantos starting and going four innings with five strikeouts, allowing the one hit. Ramsey Collins fanned five in two innings.
With multiple players committed to playing in college, some on the Division I level, Madison has been ranked in numerous polls starting in the preseason. Gjormand said the Warhawks played well through its first six games, then slumped a little.
McLean and Yorktown won the previous two Liberty District tournaments, the Highlanders in 2019, defeating the Patriots in the final. The 2020 season was not played because of the pandemic.
The teams meet in a tourney semifinal game of the four-team competition at No. 2 seed Yorktown on June 4 at 6:30 p.m. McLean is the third seed.
Yorktown defeated McLean in two regular-season contests, by 4-0 and 10-2 scores.
The Highlanders won their final regular-season game, 11-1, over Washington-Liberty behind 12 hits.
Evan Fontaine had two hits and was the starting and winning pitcher in four shutout innings, with eight strikeouts.
Gavin Bartlett had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI for McLean. A.J. Poole and Wyatt Johnson each added two hits, Jakob Luu doubled and had two RBI, Yechan Kim doubled and Luke Pedulla had a hit and two RBI.
Yorktown lost its final regular-season game to the Liberty District’s top seed Herndon Hornets, 8-4. That snapped Yorktown’s five-game winning streak. Graham Lynch had two hits in the loss and Nathan Knowles doubled twice and had three RBI.
The Patriots did not throw either of their top two pitchers – Knowles or James Tallon – in that loss. One or the other will start in the semifinal.
“I have confidence that those guys are going to come out and throw strikes, and we’re going to hit,” Skaggs said about the postseason. “So we’re going to do what we need to do to get some wins.”
