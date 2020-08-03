With a shortened regular season complete, McLean Post 270 and defending champion Vienna Post 180 enter the six-team Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League baseball tournament as the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively.
McLean (6-2, 9-4) would have been the top seed had it not lost to Springfield Post 176 on July 30 by a 10-7 score. Springfield (8-1, 8-2) is the top seed.
Vienna has 5-2, 9-5 records and defeated McLean in the teams’ lone regular-season meeting. McLean earns the second seed because of a better winning percentage.
McLean, Vienna and four other District 17 teams played a shortened schedule this summer in what was named the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League, because American Legion canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its final three regular-season games, McLean Post 270 went 2-1.
On July 28, McLean defeated Alexandria Post 129, 13-2, behind 15 hits, with Andy Rickett having three hits with an RBI to lead the way. Stephen D’Aquila was 2 for 2 with a homer, Will Benner was 2 for 3 with three RBI, Colin Jones had two hits, Michael Hoeymans had two hits and an RBI, Zav Zenk had a hit and one RBI, Mitch Wasserman had a sacrifice fly and Robert Wegmeuller had two stolen bases and one RBI.
Robert Keay started and worked two scoreless innings of one-hit ball on the mound with two strikeouts and no walks. Six McLean pitchers combined to strike out 10 and allowed four hits.
On July 29, Jackson Kantor and Michael Hoeymans (three RBI) each had two doubles, John Benner had three hits and three RBI, and D’Aquila doubled and had two hits in McLean’s 14-3 win over Falls Church Post 130. Zenk was the starting and winning pitcher, working five innings with four strikeouts and allowing one earned run.
On July 30, McLean lost to Springfield, 10-7, in the showdown for the top seed as Springfield scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning. McLean was hurt by two errors in that inning and lost opportunities.
Post 270 left the bases loaded twice.
Kantor had four hits and three RBI for McLean and Jones two. McLean had 10 hits and Springfield 13.
“It was a game of missed opportunities,” McLean manager Keith Horenstein said.
McLean has hit well in its game and hopes to continue that trend in the tournament.
“When we filled out our roster the best we could, it turned out our bats were our strength, so we hope to outscore people,” Hoenstein said.
Vienna went 1-0 with a rainout in its final two regular-season games, downing Falls Church Post 130, 9-1, July 28 behind 15 hits.
Braden Heubsch and Matt Ford (two RBI, two doubles) each had three hits. Allen Yager and L.A. Rice each had two hits, Arvind Rathnashyam had a triple with two RBI, and Brett Harrelle and Jack Halloran each had one hit and one RBI.
On the mound, Rice started and worked 52/3 innings with seven strikeouts, allowing just two hits and one earned run with a walk.
On July 30, Vienna was rained out against Alexandria Post 129 in its final game, keeping Post 180 from earning the second seed with a win.
* In the tournament, McLean (10-4) beat bottom seed Falls Church Post 130, 16-3, behind 14 hits in its first-round win on Aug. 2.
For McLean, James Triantos was 3 for 3 with a double a home run and four RBI. Drew Stieg (double) and Jackson Kantor were each 2 for 4, Colin Jones doubled and had two hits, Dean Kampschror was 2 or 3 with three RBI, Stephen D’Aquila homered and had two RBI, Michael Hoeymans doubled and Mitch Wasserman had a hit and one RBI.
Zav Zenk started and pitched 42/3 innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs with a strikeout. Hoeymans pitched 21/3 innings of one-hit scoreless ball with two strikeouts in relief.
Peter Villa doubled and tripled for Falls Church and had three RBI. Jake Pidgeon doubled. Falls Church had just four hits.
* In a big first-round upset, previously winless Falls Church Post 130 edged No. 3 seed Vienna Post 180 by a 3-2 score at Waters Field.
Corey Knauf pitched 61/3 innings to get the win for Falls Church, allowing three hits and two runs with three strikeouts.
Each team had only three hits, with Falls Church scoring its runs in the second inning.
Hogan Tooke worked 22/3 frames of scoreless and hitless relief for Post 130 with two strikeouts.
Phillip Bird and T.J. Hutman each had a hit and an RBI for Falls Church and Tyler James had the other hit.
For Vienna, Braden Huebsch had two hits and Michael Michallas had a hit and one RBI. Hunter Moss and Mac Kopka pitched for Vienna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.