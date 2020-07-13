Numerous baseball players from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have been productive during the first two weeks of the inaugural eight-team summertime Northern Virginia Collegiate League.
Teddy Reddington, a Flint Hill School graduate, is a pitcher for the first-place Night Owls (6-1), working 12/3 innings with a strikeout so far. He didn’t pitch in the team’s two July 11 victories over the Rough Riders, who are tied for second with the Bunt Cakes with 4-3 records.
Eric Lingebach (Oakton High) and Justin Taylor, Brendan Albrittain, O’Kelly McWilliams and Alex Walsh of Flint Hill play for the Rough Riders.
Taylor has had a couple of multi-hit games with Lingebach also hitting well, including a grand slam. Walsh was a starting pitcher in one of those July 7 contests. Albrittain had a two-inning shutout and hitless appearance on the mound with a strikeout and McWilliams pitched 22/3 frames in one outing with six strikeouts and allowing a hit and a run.
Will Liverpool from McLean threw two innings with two Ks for the Rough Riders, allowing one run, and his brother, Nick, has had a hit for the team.
Pete Nielsen and Kyle Novak, each Madison High grads, have been hitting well for the 3-4 Hot Wings, as has Vienna Post 180 alumni Avery Neaves. Madison grad Mason Satterfield and McLean High grad Jack Slade have pitched in relief for the Hot Wings. Nielsen had a one-inning, nine-pitch outing with a strikeout and allowing no hits.
Jack Hoeymans (Langley High) and Zach Perkins (Madison) have produced hits for the Sliders (3-4) with Madison grad Michael Schultz having a 32/3 one-hit, no-run pitching outing.
Langley graduate Will Bean has had multiple hits for the Gators (3-4) as had McLean High grad Anthony Farmakides. Madison grad Matt Howat has pitched for the Yard Dogs, fanning four in 21/3 innings.
The league plays games on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Madison High School and Waters Field in Vienna.
Two games each night are played on weekday nights and four games are played at each site on Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m.
The league’s regular season ends Monday, July 27, followed by a one-week tournament.
