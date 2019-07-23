It’s a challenge sometimes, keeping track of the postseason summertime success enjoyed by the many local Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and softball all-star programs in the Sun Gazette coverage areas.

For decades, it has been clockwork each July, three local programs continue their winning ways at higher levels.

In Arlington, Babe Ruth baseball teams from ages 8 to 18 win multiple district-and state-tournament championships, then advance on to Southeast Region competitions and often do well there. This summer there are four Arlington teams in different region tourneys.

Babe Ruth teams from Arlington capture so many district titles each summer, it’s easier to keep count of the state accomplishments.

McLean Little League girls softball all-star teams in July also usually win one or more state titles. Two have done so this year, with the 12-under Majors now moving on to region play and the age 10-11 squad playing in a Tournament of Champions event.

In baseball, the McLean American Little League Majors broke through and won a district tourney this month, advancing to states.

Vienna Little League has produced one of the strongest baseball programs for decades, district and statewide.

Vienna teams won two district crowns this summer, with the 10-11 Vienna American All-Stars going on to finish second in the state tourney. The Vienna National 8-10 All-Stars had a 4-1 state record, losing in semifinals of the playoff round.

In addition, Great Falls Little League has produced its share of successful baseball teams at the district and state levels over the years.

All of that longtime success is a big tribute to the consistency and excellence of those programs for producing perennial champions and for keeping hundreds of players and families willingly involved.