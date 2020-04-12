There aren’t any games to cover right now or photos to take of that action. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of sports to write about, at least so far.
The COVID-19 virus outbreak has suspended sports competitions on all levels for now. When play resumes remains the question.
In the meantime, the Sun Gazette continues sports coverage on various subjects. Stories have been written about high-school teams that had state-championship potential. Articles already have been written about the Madison Warhawks and Langley Saxons in boys and girls lacrosse, respectively, and the Bishop O’Connell girls softball squad. Other softball teams mentioned have been Madison, Langley, the Marshall Statesmen, McLean Highlanders and Potomac School Panthers.
There will be upcoming stories about Madison and O’Connell in baseball, various Arlington teams in lacrosse, as well as articles about soccer teams that had state potential.
As for feature stories, there is a pile saved that are being whittled down, with more to come. Newspaper editors never throw out any good story ideas. Sometimes, though, they might be saved for rainy days. These times qualify as such days.
There is plenty to keep up with regarding the status of the many summertime sports, like Little League, Babe Ruth, American Legion and travel baseball. Same for softball, all of the AAU sports and certainly swimming and diving.
There is a good chance many of those seasons will start late – if at all.
One story to come will focus on how young athletes stay in shape and keeping their sports skills sharp with all of the fields, pools and gyms closed. Some have become quite creative and “virtual workouts” are a big thing.
So for now, until the games begin again, there is scads to write about and keep up with.
