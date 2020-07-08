Once some issues are resolved, pole vaulting will return as an official event for Arlington County’s three public high-school indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
The event had not been included for Arlington teams, with the exception of one individual, for decades because of safety reasons.
Nate Hailey, who was named Wakefield High School’s director of student activities in recent weeks and has been a longtime track and field coach, spearheaded the move to have pole vaulting reinstated.
“Arlington athletes deserve to have this opportunity and there is an interest for the event,” Hailey said. “Wakefield has some students already pole vaulting for non-high-school organizations.”
Hailey was hoping matters could be arranged so Arlington athletes would have had the opportunity to pole vault in competition during the spring outdoor season, which ended up being canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hailey said pole vaulting should be included next winter for Arlington schools during the indoor season.
Other than the Wakefield facility having a pole-vaulting pit already in place, Arlington schools have no other pole-vaulting equipment or coaches.
Pole-vaulting equipment includes mats, poles and bars. Insurance for athletes is covered through the Virginia High School League.
A number of scenaies could play out. Arlington schools could purchase equipment and hire one coach, then vaulters from the three schools could be pooled together to practice as one group. Or, Arlington vaulters could practice with a Fairfax County school team that already has equipment and a coach.
Pole-vaulting coaches are in short supply, so grouping the Arlington vaulters for practice is likely.
“If we don’t have a coach, other coaches will look out for our vaulters at meets. I know that, because I have seen that first-hand,” Hailey said.
For years during indoor and outdoor meets, Arlington teams were at a disadvantage because they earned no points in pole vaulting, while teams from most other jurisdictions have the event.
“I know we have athletes in Arlington who can place high in pole vaulting in big meets,” Hailey said.
Washington-Liberty High School senior Rebecca Stewart, a standout during the winter indoor season, said she and a number of athletes had been interested in trying pole vaulting this spring.
“I’ve never tried that before, and it seems like a really fun and hard event,” Stewart said.
NOTE: With his track background, Hailey said he became more involved in asking questions about why Arlington schools did not have pole vaulting when officially he became Wakefield’s DSA. He quickly determined Arlington had the clearance to proceed . . . The last pole vaulter from an Arlington School was William Harris in 2006. He received a waiver to compete because he was an accomplished vaulter who transferred to Yorktown from anther school. Harris won the National District championship that year and finished eighth in the Northern Region. Harris holds the school record at 13-feet . . . A boys pole vaulting from Washington-Lee High School won the Group AAA indoor state championship in 1960.
