The annual and popular eight-team, all-Arlington high-school varsity girls and boys cross country meet is one of the few such events during the school year.
The event is held every fall at Bluemont Park, either in late September or sometime before mid October. The meet includes dozens of runners and draws scads of spectators, ending with an awards ceremony often held in darkness.
Most of the other varsity sports in Arlington don’t hold all-county events, with the occasional exception of wrestling.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no such county meet this fall, as there are no fall sports being held at this time. The county cross country meet might be held in March or April, if the fall seasons are held then, which is a possibility.
Whenever the meet is run, it will be unique because three of the schools – Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown – have new head cross country coaches. So how will those three prepare their teams and runners for the county meet, and do those coaches yet understand the passion of that competition?
Giovonni Gifft is the new coach at Wakefield, Paulette Rigali takes over at W-L and Jacob Dumford at Yorktown.
Longtime Bishop O’Connell High School girls coach Cindy Walls is the only veteran in the group of coaches. Her team is the defending champion and is expected to be strong as usual and a top county-meet contender, led by senior runner Tess Brinkmann. She was third in last year’s race.
The O’Connell boys also won last year, taking four of the top five individual spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.