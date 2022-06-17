It all starts this Saturday morning, June 18, at 9 a.m.
Walk outside in any neighborhoods that have Northern Virginia Swimming League pools hosting their opening meets of the 2022 summer season at that time, and the noise and cheering will confirm the campaign has begun.
So what will be the end results of the 2022 campaign? Will the Tuckahoe Tigers of McLean defend their Division 1 title, can the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks, another McLean pools, reclaim that top prize they held the previous four summers, or will Arlington’s Overlee Flying Fish return to the throne they’ve held so many times in the 66-year history of the league, the last time in 2015?
Chesterbrook finished second in Division 1 last season, losing only to Tuckahoe. Overlee was 3-2 and third.
“We should be a good team again. We have a lot of good swimmers here,” Tuckahoe coach Torey Ortmayer said.
Tuckahoe, which finished 5-0 last summer, probably has more depth than any Division 1 team.
The Tigers open June 18 at home against the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts of Arlington. Chesterbrook starts at McLean’s Highlands Swim. and Overlee hosts Langley of McLean.
Division 2 of the NVSL appears wide open this season, with local teams Kent Gardens, McLean and Hamlet possible contenders. McLean was third in the division a year ago.
Kent Gardens hosts Hamlet to start the season in an all-McLean showdown.
Vienna Woods hopes to contend in Division 3 this summer, as do Oakton, Cardinal Hill and Vienna Aquatic Club in Division 4.
Dunn Loring won Division 8 last summer and has moved up, hoping to contend for the Division 6 crown this year, opening June 18 with a home meet.
Arlington’s Dominion Hills is in Division 7 this year, after finishing second with a 4-1 record in Division 8 in 2021.
The Arlington Forest Tigers are swimming in Division 9 this summer, looking to have a winning record for the first time since the 2016 campaign.
* The Colonial Swimming League, which includes the Fort Myer Squids and Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels of Arlington, also opens the 2022 season with June 18 meets.
* The Dominion Country Club League opened its season June 11 with perennial top Blue Division powers Westwood and Riverbend both losing their opening meets. Those teams meet in week two on June 18 at 9 a.m. at Riverbend.
Westwood finished second last summer and Riverbend third.
