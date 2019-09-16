Now that there are actual banners and information to display about the inductees, the next big hurdle is finding a permanent home for the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame.
The initial exhibit of portable retractable banners with biographical write-ups and a photograph of each of the 50 inductees is housed until Sept. 21 in the lobby of Arlington’s Central Library. After that, there isn’t yet a next spot for the display.
What Hall of Fame administrators would like most is a permanent home in a prominent Arlington location. If not, then an endless rotating series of temporary locales.
In the meantime, the task and challenge for the Hall is finding sites for a showing. Below are a few ideas for temporary venues in Arlington, even if some only would be for a specific single-day or single event, which all draw scads of spectators.
* How about in the second-floor lobby overlooking the first-floor basketball court at Wakefield High School during the boys basketball team’s annual three-day holiday tournament?
* In the gymnasium lobbies at Washington-Liberty and Yorktown highs when the schools’ girls and boys varsity basketball teams play doubleheaders twice a season. Same for the Bishop O’Connell High gym lobby when the Knights host league hoop rivals DeMatha and Paul VI Catholic.
* Maybe for a few hours at each of the annual sports banquets for Arlington’s four high schools.
* How about for a few days at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex and the same for the gymnastics facility at Barcroft Park?
* The Doc Bonaccorso Summer Baseball Classic at Barcroft Park and Arlington Little League’s opening-day ceremony at the same spot.
* Also, the County Fair, the annual Better Sports Club Banquet, and maybe the all-Arlington wrestling quad among the county’s four high-school teams.
