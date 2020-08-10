With a winless 0-14 regular-season record and, as a result, being the sixth and bottom seed of the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tournament, not much was expected from the Falls Church Post 130 in the competition.
Falls Church had other ideas and showed quite well, with two upsets and finishing with a 2-2 tourney mark.
Post 130 knocked off third-seed Vienna Post 180, 3-2, in the first round for its biggest win, then downed fifth-seed Alexandria Post 129, 10-3, in a losers’ bracket contest.
The team’s losses were to No. 2-seed McLean Post 270, 16-3, and to top-seed Springfield Post 176, 9-2, in an elimination game.
Falls Church and five other District 17 teams played a shortened schedule, then a tournament, this summer in the veterans league, because American Legion canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our players kept showing up for every game and sticking with it,” said longtime Falls Church manager Ray Zdankewicz, who has a roster that includes many Marshall High School players. “It was huge for them to win that game against Vienna, then we beat Alexandria.”
Falls Church lost a number of close regular-season contests.
“We’d be in games late, then one mistake would turn into three or four runs or we didn’t make some plays,” Zdankewicz said. “It was that type of season.”
Falls Church has a history of playing well in the tournament, finishing second and third in recent years.
In the victory over Vienna, Corey Knauf started and went 61/3 innings to get the win. He allowed three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts. Hogan Tooke pitched the final 22/3 of hitless and scoreless ball with two strikeouts to earn the save.
With the bats, Phillip Bird and T.J. Hutman each had a hit and an RBI, and Tyler James had one hit.
Against Alexandria, Tooke threw a seven-inning complete game. Hutman had two hits, Jake Pigeon had a two-run double, Bird had an RBI hit and Andrew Gray had two hits, including a two-run double.
“Hogan was in control and pitched a real good ball game, and he and Corey were very good against Vienna and we played good defense behind them, making some good plays,” Zdankewicz said.
James was one of the team’s best hitters, but was injured against Vienna and missed remaining tournament action.
“It hurt not having his big stick in the lineup,” Zdankewicz said.
Peter Villa doubled and tripled against McLean and had three RBI and Pidgeon doubled. Bird had one hit.
Against Springfield, the score was close for a while, before Springfield pulled away. Hutman had a hit and two RBI for Falls Church, and Ryan Doherty and Hudson Halling had the team’s other two hits.
* Number-three seed Vienna Post 180 (9-7) finished 0-2 in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tournament, losing close contest to the bottom seed Falls Church Post 130 by a 3-2 score, then fell to top seed Springfield Post 176, 5-3.
In the loss to Springfield, Allen Yager and L.A. Rice had Vienna’s only two hits, and Arvind Rathnashyam had a sacrifice fly.
Braden Huebsch batted .423 for Vienna and had a 2-1 pitching record. He took the loss in Post 180’s final game against Springfield and, with the bat, walked three times.
In five innings on the mound, Huebsch struck out eight and gave up two earned runs and four hits in the loss. In 14 innings pitched this summer, he fanned 19.
With the bat this season, Huebsch had two four-hit games and was the team leader in many categories as he was a year ago when Post 180 won a state championship and finished second in the region tournament, one win short of the Legion World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.