After the first two rounds of the recent American Legion District 17 baseball tournament, fifth-seed Falls Church Post 130 was 2-0 and the early big story of the six-team, double-elimination competition.
Post 130, which consists of some local players from Marshall High School, had knocked off fourth seed McLean Post 270 in the opening round, then earned a much more notable upset over top seed Vienna Post 180 in the second.
That’s where the Cinderella story ended for Falls Church, though, as it lost its next two games and was eliminated, finishing third in the tourney, and with a 7-12 overall record this summer.
“We didn’t start our season real well. But as games went on, this team settled in. The players got more solidified and comfortable with their positions and roles, and we started executing better, we started winning some and we went about our business,” said longtime Post 130 manager Ray Zdancewicz, who has been in charge of the team since 2009 and was an assistant many years before that.
Falls Church averaged 9.5 hits in its four tournament contests.
Some of the Marshall players for Falls Church were Jake Pigeon, Grady Dillon, Alex Tanaka, Luke Alexander and Tim Bradley.
Piegon was the winning pitcher and had a hit in the victory over McLean, and Tanaka added two hits and an RBI.
Dillon started and pitched eight innings with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits and no earned runs in the win over Vienna. He will play in college at Shenandoah University.
“Grady was outstanding. He mixed his pitches and kept them off balance,” said Zdancewicz, who has won 153 games as the team’s manager since 2009.
Luke Alexander had two hits and made two big catches in left field against Vienna. Tanaka had two hits and three RBI in one of Post 130’s losses.
Philip Bird, Rixon Webb, Patrick McDonald, Alek Ryan, Ethan Siebel, Tyler Plank and Michael Keefe were other top hitters and pitchers for Falls Church. Webb had two doubles in one of the playoff games.
Post 130 last won the district tournament in 1994, when Zdankewicz was an assistant coach with the team. The manager said he would like to remain in charge until Falls Church wins the title again.
“We’ve come close a few times, and I have some ideas about our team next summer,” Zdancewicz said.
Under Zdancewicz, Falls Church has finished second in the district tournament twice and third three times.
NOTES: After making just one error each in its first two tournament games, Falls Church amassed eight in its final two, both losses . . . Pigeon was a freshman pitcher for the Stevenson University baseball team this past spring. He appeared in two games, throwing three innings with four strikeouts . . . After a shortened and winless regular season in 2020, bottom seed Falls Church also won two games in the district tournament, including an upset of Vienna, to finish 2-2.
