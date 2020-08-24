This summer, Arlington Post 139’s strong postseason Cinderella performance was a big surprise – a young fifth-seeded baseball team wound up finishing second in district-tournament action.
Next summer, if all eligible players return for Arlington, there won’t be any repeat glass-slipper playoff showing for the American Legion team. Instead, Post 139 will be a tournament favorite.
“We could have a real nice nucleus of players coming back and we look forward to that,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “This summer, we didn’t expect to do as well as we did in the playoffs. We were very happy to be in the final game. It was so fun for all of us.”
After having a 3-0 record with three upsets in the six-team double-elimination Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tourney, Arlington lost two games in the championship round to top seed Springfield Post 176, falling 2-1 in the deciding contest.
“Springfield was a very solid team and they played very well,” Romano said.
One of Arlington’s victories was over Springfield earlier in the tourney, and another came against No. 2 seed McLean Post 270. Springfield rebounded to win five straight games after falling to Post 139.
“If a team wins five in a row like that, they deserve to win it, because that is hard to do,” Romano said.
Arlington and five other regular District 17 teams played a shortened schedule this summer by creating the veterans league, because American Legion canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the players on Arlington’s roster this summer, only Sam Nichols and Joey Mazel will be too old to return in 2021. Standouts like Sam Dozier, Liam Holland, Gideon Fenster, Dillon Bass, Patrick Ashley, Mac Marsh, Ben Langsam, Michael Keefe, Sean Werfel and others are eligible to return.
Romano said he could lose some of those players to other summer-league ball, and he could also add others.
NOTES: Arlington finished with an 8-10 overall record this summer, including that 3-2 playoff mark . . . Romano said he plans to return as Post 139 manager along with continuing to serve the role as the District 17 commissioner. That was a position he was asked to take, while continuing to manage Post 139, when previous longtime commissioner, Bill Murphy, died in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.