The Cinderella story continues for Arlington Post 139, which has reached the championship game and needs one more victory to wear the ultimate crown.
Seeded fifth, or second to last, Arlington is now 3-0 with three upsets in the eight-team, double-elimination Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tournament. Post 139 will play for the title on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at Waters Field in Vienna against either top-seed Springfield Post 176 or No. 2 seed McLean Post 270.
Those teams meet Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at Waters in the losers’ bracket final. The winner then has to defeat Arlington twice to win the championship.
Post 139 has already upset both in the tourney, including a suspenseful 7-6 triumph over McLean at Waters on Aug. 5 in the winners’ bracket final.
Arlington and five other District 17 teams are playing a shortened schedule this summer in the veterans league, which was created because American Legion baseball canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am so happy for our players,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “We weren’t supposed to do anything in this tourney and now we are 3-0. The players have done everything I have asked of them and have played great under pressure. They have played great ball the last two weeks.”
Arlington has continued to win with players raising the level of their games despite the loss of one of their best and most experienced members in Sam Dozier. The pitcher/first basemen suffered a season-ending knee injury during a July 28 loss to Springfield Post 176. Arlington is 4-1 since that loss.
In the Aug. 5 win over McLean, Arlington trailed 2-1 after the first inning. Post 139 tied the score at 2 in the third, added a single run in the fifth, then two each the sixth and seventh to lead 7-3.
McLean rallied as Arlington then held on in the bottom of the ninth to win in suspense after Post 270 scored two runs and had the bases loaded when reliever Michael Keefe earned the save by striking out a batter looking to end the game.
Arlington had 15 hits, led by cleanup hitter Liam Holland’s three hits, including a double, and two RBI and three hits from Mac Marsh. Sam Nichols was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks; Joe Suarez had two hits and an RBI; Dillon Bass added two hits; Keefe had two hits (one a double) and one RBI, Ben Langsam had a double and Gideon Fenster stole a base and scored a run.
The team was active and making contact on offense all game long, with just five strikeouts.
“Our bats have really come around since the start and we are getting key hits at the right times,” Romano said. “The players are buying in by going deeper into the counts.”
On the mound for Arlington, right-hander Davis Kampschror started and worked 7 1/3 innings to get the win. He struck out five and allowed seven hit and three earned runs.
Bass, Noah Larbalestier and Keefe all pitched in relief and recorded key outs. McLean had nine hits.
On defense, Bass made multiple good catches in left field with Fenster making strong plays at third and Sean Werfel and Suarez playing well at shortstop and second base, respectively. Arlington turned one infield double play.
“Our pitching and defense have been solid,” Romano said.
A key to Arlington’s win was holding hot-hitting McLean batters Jackson Kantor and Stephen D’Aquila to a combined 2 for 7 with one RBI.
In the team’s only regular-season meeting, McLean won 20-10.
With a number of young first-year Post 139 players not having the experience of playing high-school baseball during the spring when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romano said some were maybe over matched a bit early during the summer campaign.
“They got that experience early and they have gotten a lot better,” Romano said.
The manager said he has stabilized his lineup in recent games and stopped making as many substitutions.
“That has helped these guys learn how to play together, get more confidence and now they know how to win,” Ramono said.
Springfield defeated Falls Church Post 130 by a 9-2 score on Aug. 5 in a losers’ bracket game.
Michael Weidinger led Springfield's 10-hit attack with four hits, including a double, and two RBI. Alec Reilly had three hits, with a double, and an RBI for Springfield and Liam Post doubled and had two RBI.
Post 176 used seven pitchers.
NOTE: Entering the 2020 postseason, Arlington had lost 10 straight first-round District 17 tournament playoff games, five by one run, finishing 0-1 all of those competitions. It’s last first-round tournament victory before this summer was a 10-0 win over Springfield in 2009.
