A trend of playing close games in recent outings continued for Arlington Post 139 with upset victories in the first two rounds of post season action.
Arlington, the No. 5 seed in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tournament, defeated host and fourth-seed Alexandria Post 129 by a 13-9 score Aug. 1, then upset top seed Springfield Post 176, 6-4, the next night in the second round at Waters Field in Vienna.
Against Alexandria, Arlington (7-8) led 10-2 after three innings, then Alexandria scored five runs in the ninth inning to make the score close.
Arlington had 17 hits in the victory as eight different players had two hits each, including Liam Holland with two doubles and four RBI.
“The kids have been hitting,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said.
Ryan Berry had two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases, Dillon Bass had two hits and four RBI, starting and winning pitcher Sean Werfel had two hits and an RBI, Gideon Fenster and Ben Langsam each had two hits and an RBI, and Sam Nichols and Joe Suarez each had two hits. Mac Marsh doubled.
Werfel sent seven innings, fanning five and allowed three earned runs.
Post 139 lost to Springfield in two regular-season games, one by an 18-0 score, then the second 10-8.
After that 10-8 loss, a game in which Springfield had to rally to win and Post 176 manager Al Vaxmonsky warned afterward that Arlington had improved significantly and was no longer considered an automatic win.
“They are a young team, have gotten better and are playing with confidence,” Vaxmonsky said.
In the playoff win over Springfield of the eight-team double-elimination tourney, Arlington led 3-0 through five innings, then scored two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to win.
“That was a nice win,” Romano said. “The players made me look good. Everything I asked them to do, I got it.”
Nichols was 2 for 4 against Springfield, Fenster doubled and had a sacrifice fly, Holland had two hits, including a home run, Suarez and Langsam had hits and Michael Keefe an RBI on a squeeze bunt.
Patrick Ashley started and pitched five scoreless innings before allowing runs in the sixth. He struck out four. Bass got the win in relief and Davis Kampschror earned the save with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
“Patrick was throwing hard and he threw well, then we wanted to change the pace with Dillon, and he kept them off balance,” Romano said. “Then we went back to a fastball pitcher to close in Davis.”
In its last seven regular-season games prior to the tourney, Arlington won twice by one and two runs, lost a pair of two-run contests and another by three, and two outings were unfinished because of bad weather. They were one-run differences when ended.
Arlington and five other District 17 teams are playing a shortened schedule this summer in the veterans league, because American Legion canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its final three regular-season contests, Arlington went 1-1 with a rainout.
The rainout was against Falls Church Post 130 on July 30. That was Arlington’s final regular-season with Post 139 leading 4-3 in the third inning.
In contests before that, Arlington lost to Alexandria Post 129, 13-11, and to Springfield Post 176, 10-8, after leading 8-2.
In the unfinished game against Falls Church, Nichols tripled and had an RBI and Fenster and Werfel each had a hit and an RBI.
Against Alexandria, Holland doubled twice, had three hits and four RBI and Fenster had three hits and an RBI. Suarez had a hit and two RBI and Langsam and Nichols (triple) each had a hit and one RBI and Kampschror doubled.
Arlington amassed 13 hits but made seven errors.
In the 10-8 loss to Springfield, Arlington also had 13 hits, but made four errors.
Fenster (two doubles) was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Suarez had a hit and two RBI. Holland, Langsam and Sam Dozier each had a hit and one RBI, Jakob Mandleur doubled and Bass had a two-run single.
Dozier suffered a knee injury in the last regular-season game against Springfield and won’t play in the tournament.
