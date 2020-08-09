Midnight did eventually come and the glass slippers came off for the Cinderella Arlington Post 139 baseball team in its bid to win a postseason tournament. But not before the second-to-last-seed at the No. 5 spot made a big and surprising impact by upsetting its way to the championship round and finishing second.
Arlington lost in the championship finals of the six-team double-elimination Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tourney, falling to top seed Springfield Post 176 by 12-3 and 2-1 scores in an Aug. 8 doubleheader at Waters Field in Vienna.
Post 139 was 3-2 in the tourney, having won its first three games by upsetting the No. 4, 1, and 2 seeds to advance to the championship round. One of those wins was a second-round 6-4 victory over Springfield.
Arlington and five other regular District 17 teams played a shortened schedule this summer by creating the veterans league, because American Legion canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am so happy for our players,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “We weren’t supposed to do anything in this tournament. The players have done everything I have asked of them and have played great under pressure. They have played great ball the last two weeks.”
In the final two games against Springfield, Arlington was the victim of two good starting pitching performances, as Post 139 did not get timely hits as it did in its first three tournament games.
"Arlington is a very good team, with young and skilled athletic players who make good contact with the bat," Springfield manager Al Vaxmonsky said. "They got a lot better as the summer went on. Next year they are going to be very good again."
In the 12-3 loss, Dillon Bass (double) and Sam Nichols (one RBI) each had two hits as Arlington totalled 10 hits, with Sean Werfel having an RBI single. David Haley, Mac Marsh, James Thiriez, Michael Keefe and Joe Suarez had singles.
Springfield was ahead 6-0 after three innings.
Werfel started for Arlington with Bass and Noah Larbalestier throwing in relief.
In the 2-1 loss, Arlington outhit Springfield 7-3, as Patrick Ashley threw a seven-inning, 77-pitch complete game with a strikeout and two walks.
Arlington took a 1-0 lead in the first when Werfel singled, stole second and scored on Gideon Fenster's RBI single. Springfield tied the score at 1 in the second on Alec Reilly's solo homer, then scored the winning unearned run in the fifth.
Liam Holland had two hits for Arlington. Nichols, Bass and Ben Langsam (double) had one each.
Starting pitchers Jack O'Grady (eight innings) and Coleman Grehawick (complete game) each got the wins for Springfield.
"Our pitching was pristine. Both guys were excellent and had their best pitching outings of the season today," Vaxmonsky said.
Arlington catcher Langsam threw out two runners trying to steal in the doubleheader.
Post 139 downed fourth-seed Alexandria Post 129, 13-9, in the first round, topped Springfield in the second, then nipped No.-2 seed McLean Post 270, 7-6, in the third in the winners'-bracket final.
NOTES: Entering the 2020 postseason, Arlington had lost 10 straight first-round tournament playoff games, five by one run, finishing 0-1 in each competition for a decade. Its last first-round tournament victory was a 10-0 win over Springfield in 2009, also the last time Arlington won the District 17 tournament . . . There were six double plays, three by each team, in Springfield's 12-3 win over Arlington on Aug. 8.
