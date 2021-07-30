Winning is the team’s number-one goal, but no matter what the results, Arlington Post 139 is just happy to be playing and plans to enjoy its opportunity participating in the American Legion state baseball tournament.
Arlington (12-7) plays its first two games of the six-team double-elimination tournament today, with the first at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg against Colonial Heights Post 284, which has an 11-4 record. The tournament runs through Aug. 1. The winner advances to Mid-Atlantic Region 2 competition in Asheville, N.C.
State-tourney games are played at the Tuscarora and Fireman’s Field in Purcellville.
“We are excited to be playing,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “It’s hard to gauge the competition in the state because you don’t know much about those teams. It is what it is. We got here and we are going to give it our best.”
Right-hander Ketz Murray likely will be the starting pitcher in Post 139’s opening game. Left-hander Lorenzo Snyder could start the second.
“Ketz has been pitching well, so we are going with him to start the first game,” Romano said.
Each started games (Murray two) in the District 17 tournament. Arlington won that competition with a 4-0 record as the No. 3 seed to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2009, the last season it also won the district tourney.
Post 139 enters the state tournament with a nine-game winning streak and playing stingy on defense and getting timely hitting.
Arlington will be missing two or three players for the state tournament, because they have other commitments. Romano said lineup changes will be made and others will have an opportunity to play more.
The other four teams in the tournament are Chesapeake Post 280, Danville Post 325, Leesburg Post 34 and Winchester Post 21.
Vienna Post 180 from District 17 is the defending champion, but did not qualify for the tournament. It lost in a one-game state-qualifying game to Winchester by a 3-0 score.
Normally, the state tournament consists of eight teams. With the pandemic, a number of districts did not send teams to the state this season.
NOTE: A number of the Post 139 players were members of past Arlington Senior Babe Ruth teams that won multiple state tournaments at younger age groups from the 13-to 15-under levels.
