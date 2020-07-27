When it came to league play, Arlington Post 139 was unlucky last week, going without a win because of rainouts, not actually game results.
“We tried, but could not get a game in,” Arlington Post 139 manager Bob Romano said.
Arlington’s baseball contest against Alexandria Post 129 and first-place McLean Post 139 fell victim to heavy rain and storms. The Alexandria outing had not started, with the game against McLean in the bottom of the third with Post 270 ahead 1-0 when the storm arrived.
Arlington and five other District 17 teams are playing a shortened schedule this summer in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League, because American Legion canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post 139 plays some non-district opponents on Saturdays and Sundays, facing league competition on weeknights.
Arlington was unlucky against McLean because Post 139 had the bases loaded with one out and No. 4 batter Liam Holland hitting when play was stopped for good because of a storm.
“We liked our chances there, because Liam is a good hitter and has been hitting well,” Romano said.
Arlington already had five hits. Sam Dozier had two and Holland, Dillon Bass and Mac Marsh one each.
On the mound, Davis Kampschror was pitching well, allowing just one run and one hit with two strikeouts and a walk through three innings.
“He was keeping a very good hitting team off balance,” Romano said. “Overall, our whole team is playing much better now.”
The game against McLean likely will not be finished because there isn’t enough time. The regular season ends this week, with the one-week tournament set to begin Aug. 1.
Tournament seedings will be based on records and winning percentages. Not all six teams will have to play the same number of regular-season district games.
Arlington, 3-4 in the league, has three district games remaining this week, against Alexandria, Springfield Post 176 and Falls Church Post 130.
The result of the game against Alexandria could go a long way in determing Post 139’s seed in the district tournament.
In non-district games on July 25, Post 139 split a home doubleheader with Annapolis at Wakefield High School, losing the opener, 17-9, the winning the nightcap, 3-0.
In the 3-0 victory, Michael Keefe threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and three walks. He needed 89 pitches in the seven-inning contest.
Arlington had just three hits, as Gideon Fenster had a hit and one RBI, Dillon Bass had a hit and stole two bases and Joey Mazel had one hit. Liam Holland had an RBI on a fielder’s choice and he stole a base.
In the 17-9 loss, Arlington fell desite amassing 14 hits.
Sam Nichols doubled, had two hits and an RBI. Sam Dozier added two hits and two RBI, Suarez and Holland (triple) each had a hit and two RBI, Hunter Spicer had a hit and one RBI and Sean Werfel doubled.
SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL: Teammates Ben Koomey, a Yorktown High School graduate, and Trey Haley, a Washington-Lee grad, continued to contribute for the Chili Dogs summer baseball team of the Northern Virginia Collegiate League.
Haley had one hit, a double, scored one run and stole three bases in the team’s loss to the Night Owls on July 25 and Koomey had one RBI in that contest.
Koomey doubled in another recent loss.
Yorktown graduate Alec Ellison scored a run for the Hot Wings in recent action.
Bishop O’Connell High School graduate (2020) Eddie Eissert has two saves in the league and is one of the top hitters for Bunt Cakes. He is an infielder/pitcher and will play college baseball at North Carolina State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.