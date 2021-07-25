A year later, thanks to a gutsy two-run, three-hit ninth-inning rally, Arlington Post 139 closed the deal and won the American Legion District 17 baseball tournament.
With the help of those two runs, third-seed Arlington (12-7) nipped top-seed Vienna Post 180 (16-4) by a 4-3 score in the July 23 championship game at Waters Field in Vienna. The district tourney title was Arlington’s first since 2009 and fifth in team history,
Post 139 was 4-0 in the tourney, with its other victories over No. 2 seed Springfield Post 176, fifth-seed Falls Church 130 and bottom seed Alexandria 123. See stories and details about those games on this Website.
“This is amazing. This time we finished it,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said.
A year ago, Arlington was 3-0 in the tournament, just like this season, then lost its final two games of the championship round to finish season.
“We didn’t want to get in that situation again. That’s why it was important to win this game and avoid that playback situation,” Romano said about the July 23 contest. “I told the players, all you need is one final win.”
Arlington, which lost to Vienna in the three regular-season games between the teams, now advances to the double-elimination Virginia state Legion tournament, scheduled to begin July 30, and playing its best of the season. Post 139 has won nine games in a row, closing the regular season with five wins in a row.
Post 139 won the tournament despite not having key players Patrick Ashley and Mac Marsh from last summer’s team because of injuries, and only have returning starter Sam Dozier on a part-time basis, as he recovers from a knee injury.
“Those were huge losses, but as the season went on and we finally had all of our players here and into the fold, we got better and started winning,” Romano said. “Give the players all the credit. Good players make coaches look good.”
In the championship game, Arlington outhit Vienna 10-4 and scored single runs in the first and third innings. Liam Holland (2 for 5) had an RBI single in the first, with Landon Thomas singling home the run in the third.
In the ninth, No. 8 hitter Ben Langsam began the rally with a two-strike opposite-field double to right center. After leadoff batter Quinn Brennan reached on a fielder’s choice, Langsam scored on a single to right by Dillon Bass, who was 3 for 5.
“I try to hit the ball to the same place every time and it worked again,” Bass said of his opposite-field single. “If pitchers knew that, they wouldn’t throw me that pitch.”
Brennan (1 for 5) then ran home with the go-ahead fourth run on a single to right by starting pitcher Ketz Murray. That was the third opposite-field hit of the inning.
“It was an outside pitch and I hit the ball the way it was pitched to me, taking it the other way,” the right-handed hitting Murray said.
Gideon Fenster had Arlington’s other hit.
Murray pitched 61/3 innings. The right-hander allowed two earned runs, four hits, fanning four and cooling off a hot-hitting Vienna team, which averaged 11 runs in its previous three games, all wins.
“Mostly my changeup worked well tonight and my fastball was good,” Murray said.
Left-hander Tom Bourque worked the final 22/3 frames of hitless and shutout ball with five strikeouts to get the win. Following two walks in the eighth inning, his effort was aided by a visit to the mound from Romano.
“I was just trying to throw strikes [after his visit],” Bourque said.
Bourque retired the final four batters he faced, with the last a fly ball to Bass in center field.
“The only time I was nervous in the game was that last fly ball to me when I was waiting for it,” Bass said. “The last two weeks when we got players back, that helped us.”
NOTES: Romano has been Arlington’s manager since the 2011 season, leading Arlington to 132 wins and three tournament finals in that time . . . Ketz Murray is the son of Mike Murray, who played on Post 139’s district-tournament championship team in 1982 along with current Vienna 180 manager Nick Good. That team also pulled off an upset in winning the tournament against No. 1 seed Falls Church Post 225. “That’s a neat thing. Mike and I have talked about that legacy, and I’m happy for him and Ketz and Bob Romano,” Good said. Added Ketz Murray: “I’ve heard all the stories about that [1982] team.” . . . The Legion district title was the latest significant accomplishment for a group of eight Post 139 players who have been on the Arlington summer baseball teams together for years. Bass, Brennan, Murray, Langsam, Thomas, David Haley, Alexander Zur and Bobby McDonough were members of Arlington Senior Babe Ruth all-star teams that won district and state championships at the age 13, 14 and 15-under levels, along with a 15-under region title in 2019 when the team went on to play in the World Series. Bass, Brennan and Murray played together on a 12-under state-title team.
