A week of play ended for the Arlington Post 139 baseball team with a wild 4-3 victory in 10 innings that included a weird game-ending triple-play on July 19 against Alexandria Post 129.
With the win, Arlington’s league record improved to 3-4 and gave the team a two-game winning streak.
Arlington is playing a schedule this summer that includes league games and independent games.
Against Alexandria, Arlington scored the winning run in the top of the 10th on an error. In the last of the frame with three on and no outs, the game ended with a triple play that included multiple run downs.
“I didn’t know what happened there,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “It was crazy. I lost track of the outs it happened so fast. Everyone was running off the field, and I was telling them to go back, because I thought there were only two outs. That was a big win for us.”
Arlington had 14 hits, led by three (two doubles) from Mac Marsh. Gideon Fenster and Michael Keefe each doubled and had two hits and Sam Nichols had two hits. Hunter Spicer had a hit and one RBI. Liam Holland tripled and scored the winning run. Dillon Bass, David Haley and Jakob Mandleur each had a hit.
Bass pitched 42/3 innings of one-run ball and Keefe got the win in 21/3 frames of one-hit work with a strikeout. Holland also pitched well in relief.
In a 6-4 non-district victory over Damascus on July 18, Fenster had two hits with a double and three RBI. Sam Dozier had a hit and an RBI.
Noah Larbalestier started and pitched seven innings with five strikeouts, allowing eight hits and one earned run. Davis Kampschror pitched two innings of relief, allowing a run and striking out four.
In other district action last week, Post 139 lost to Vienna Post 180 by a 14-3 score and fell to McLean Post 270, 20-10.
Holland had three hits and an RBI against Vienna, Dozier had two hits and Fenster had a hit and one RBI.
In the loss to McLean, Joe Suarez had two hits; Holland had a hit and two RBI; and Ryan Berry, Sam Werfel and Spicer each had a hit and one RBI.
Arlington scored nine of its runs in the fifth inning, after falling behind 11-0.
Post 139 has four regular-season district games remaining until the postseason tournament begins on Saturday, Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.