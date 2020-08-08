Over the three-plus decades Al Vaxmonsky has managed Springfield Post 176, the summer American Legion baseball team has been quite comfortable playing from the losers' bracket of the annual postseason district tournament, often winning the title from that elimination group.
That happened again this year. After the top seed lost its first-round game, Springfield (13-2) fell into the losers' round where it won five straight contests to capture the 2020 Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tourney.
Post 176 defeated No. 5 seed Arlington Post 139 by 12-3 and 2-1 scores in the championship round Aug. 8 at Waters Field in Vienna to secure the team's 11th district-tourney crown under Vaxmonsky. The victory was Springfield's third in fewer than 24 hours, all at Waters Field.
Of those 11 championships under Vaxmonsky, his team has won at least six from the losers' bracket.
Springfield's first game of the 2020 tournament was a 6-4 loss to Arlington.
Springfield and five other District 17 teams played a shortened schedule this summer by creating the veterans league, because American Legion canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think we peaked at the right time," Vaxmonsky said. "We had 15 players who stuck with it all season. I knew we would have a competitive team and we had some good players who made plays. Arlington is a very good team, with young and skilled athletic players who make good contact with the bat. Next year they are going to be very good again."
Springfield won the Aug. 8 games behind two strong starting pitching performances. Left-handed starter Jack O'Grady worked eight of the nine innings of the first game, striking out six and scattering nine hits to get the win. In the deciding contest, righty Coleman Grehawick threw a seven-inning complete-game seven-hitter with six Ks and no walks.
"Our pitching was pristine. Both guys were excellent and had their best pitching outings of the season today," Vaxmonsky said.
Liam Post threw a scoreless inning of relief in the 12-3 win.
With the bats, Springfield had 14 hits in the first contest, then just three in the second, but still won. Alec Reilly belted a second-inning solo homer in the second game to tie the score at one. Springfield scored the winning run in the fifth with the help of a throwing error, a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Fletcher, then an RBI game-winning single by No. 9 hitter Grehawick.
"We got lucky with that error, then we took advantage there and kind of manufactured a run," Vaxmonsky said.
Wayne Romero had Springfield's other hit in the 2-1 win and Sean Quinn had two sacrifice bunts.
In the 12-2 victory for Post 176, Reilly was 4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. Romero had two hits with a double; Jacob Baines, Tyler Grunzke and Connor Hogan all had two hits and two RBI; O'Grady had a two-run single; and Andrew Yoon had a hit and a sacrifice fly.
After the opening tournament loss to Arlington, Springfield got back on the winning track with a 5-3 victory over Vienna Post 180, then a 9-2 triumph over Falls Church Post 130, followed by an 11-9 victory over McLean Post 270 the night before at Waters on Aug. 7 in the losers' final.
Then came Arlington again, a team Post 176 had to defeat twice to win the title.
Post, Jeffery Beavers and Michael Weidinger were others who had hits in the tournament for Springfield. Reilly had a big grand slam in Springfield's Aug. 7 win over McLean to win the losers' bracket.
Weidinger, Hogan, Quinn, Reilly, Baines, Yoon, Fletcher, Ryan Miles and Hunter McElligott also pitched in the tournament for Springfield.
NOTE: When Springfield won the District 17 tournament title in 2003 under Vaxmonsky it came out of the losers' bracket and also defeated Arlington that year in two straight games in the championship round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.