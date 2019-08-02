The month changed but the format for playoff success remained the same as it was in July for Vienna Post 180.

Defending champion Vienna (30-2) improved to 3-0 and advanced to the championship round of the American Legion state baseball tournament Aug. 1 in Lynchburg with a 5-1 victory over Leesburg Post 34.

Vienna is scheduled to play Colonial Heights Post 284 sometime today, weather permitting, then play in the title game, likely on Saturday, Aug. 3.

“We are where we want to be. We have to keep playing well,” Vienna manager Nick Good said.

That winning playoff formula has been shutdown pitching, solid defense and timely hitting, giving Post 180 a 7-0 postseason record entering today’s action.

That was the case in the 5-1 win over Leesburg. Left-hander Seth Richards started and threw 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball. He allowed no earned runs, struck out nine, walked three and threw 107 pitches. Ryan Dooley relieved to get the last out, because Richards has surpassed the pitch-count limit.

With the bat, Vienna had seven hits, including two doubles and a triple from Eric Lingebach (three hits), who had two RBI.

“Eric’s bat was back,” Good said. “He had a couple of long gapper hits that went very far.”

On defense, Good praised first baseman Josh Gjormand for digging some infielder’s throws out of the dirt.

Dooley added two hits and an RBI for Vienna, Chris Blake had two hits, Zach Perkins had a sacrifice fly, Braden Huebsch had a sacrifice bunt and Avery Neaves stole a base.

The win was Vienna’s 10th in a row this season (7-0 in the playoffs), and Post 180 has a two-year state-tourney winning string of six.

“Our pitching just continues to be outstanding,” Good said. “Seth was just tremendous again today.”

Richards is 2-0 in the playoffs so far for Vienna, as is L.A. Rice, likely today's starter, and Huebsch.

Depending on the weather the next two days in Lynchburg and if games can be played, the tournament could be shortened or Vienna determined the champion. There were four teams still alive as of today in the double-elimination format. Vienna is the only team won no losses.

NOTE: In this season’s seven playoff games (4-0 mark in winning the District 17 Tournament), Vienna has allowed only seven runs, with two shutouts.