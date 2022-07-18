The Arizona Diamondbacks chose Potomac Falls graduate Nate Savino in the third round Monday of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Savino was the second player off the board Monday when the 20-round, three-day draft resumed at 2 p.m. The first and second rounds took place Sunday night.
Savino entered the draft rated as the No. 118 prospect available by Baseball America. A junior left-hander at the University of Virginia, Savino went 6-6 this past season with a 3.69 ERA along with 79 strikeouts and 32 walks in 78 innings.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Savino graduated from Potomac Falls in December, 2019 so he could enroll early at Virginia. Before he made that decision, Savino was considered a sure-fire first-round selection out of high school.
Savino was the 2019 Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.