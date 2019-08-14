Potomac graduate Trey Porter will begin his professional basketball career with ASE, a first-division team in Hungary.
Porter played one season with the Wolf Pack, starting 34 games and leading the team in blocks. The 6-foot-11 Porter also averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds a game. He transferred to Nevada from Old Dominion.
Porter was one of 50 players invited to attend the G League Player Invitational last weekend in Chicago.
Porter did pre-NBA draft workouts with Washington and Atlanta.
