Behind a balanced running and passing attack on offense, a touchdown scored on special teams and a defense that yielded little, the Potomac School Panthers continued their strong start to the high-school football season on Sept. 24.
The host Panthers built a 16-0 lead en route to defeating the visiting Bishop Ireton Cardinals, 23-8, in a non-conference contest to remain undefeated. The 3-0 start is the Panthers’ best since a 6-0 beginning in 2013.
“Our guys fought hard today against a tough and physical Bishop Ireton squad,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “It wasn’t always pretty. We had some guys step up on defense, which was nice to see.”
Leading the defense was Lucas Boulter with 11 tackles, including three for losses. Max Gyllenhoff and Aidan Cullinan each made eight tackles and had a sack. Cullinan had three tackles for losses. David Hyde made eight tackles (two for losses), Marcus Burrell had seven tackles and Tyler Judd made five tackles with a sack.
Leading the offense was quarterback Cameron Boykins. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. The scoring pass went to Drew Turner (three catches, 51 yards) for 12 yards. Jack Judd also had three catches for 46 yards and Andrew Lay one for 39.
The running game was led by Marcel Gaskins with 106 yards, including a 29-yard scoring run. He caught one pass for 13 yards. Turner also had 30 yards rushing.
Potomac School’s other score was Burrell’s 73-yard kickoff return for a TD. Stefan Harvey kicked three extra points, and the Panthers recorded a safety.
* The Madison Warhawks (1-3) won for the first time this season with a 28-3 home victory over the Langley Saxons (3-2) in a non-district game Sept. 23.
Madison led 21-3 at halftime. Langley’s points came on a 32-yard field goal by Nick Gaugliano. Langley had just 96 total yards and Madison gained 307, 156 passing and 151 rushing.
Madison had four rushing touchdowns, two by quarterback Mac Lewis and another by leading rusher Angelo Jreige. A long punt return by Cord Yates set up one of those scores, and Nolan Wilbricht caught a two-point conversion pass.
For Langley, quarterback Brendan Mansinne was 8 of 10 passing for 51 yards.
* The Marshall Statesmen (1-4) lost to the visiting Chantilly Chargers, 42-19, on Sept. 23. In that loss, Marshall quarterback Jeff Ryder was 25 of 38 passing for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Peksens caught 13 of those passes for 184 yards and the two TDs. Colin Bell caught six passes for 37 and Christos Procter three for 32.
For the season, Ryder has completed 100 passes for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw for 408 yards and five TDs in a loss to Hayfield.
Peksens has 50 catches for 627 yards and five TDs. He has more than 100 yards in receptions in four games.
* The McLean Highlanders (0-5) lost to the visiting South Lakes Seahawks, 51-14, on Sept. 23. McLean had 193 total yards and three turnovers.
One of McLean’s touchdowns came on a 24-yard run on a reverse by Max Gedulgig. No other statistics for McLean were provided from the coaching staff despite the Sun Gazette’s repeated requests.
