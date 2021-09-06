It was a frustrating loss for the Potomac School Panthers in their Sept. 4 season-opener, because the football team played well enough to win in some areas, not so much in others.
Potomac School lost to visiting Norfolk Academy, 7-0, in the defensive high-school struggle. The Panthers were limited on offense as they managed just 61 passing yards, were hurt by 10 penalties for 74 yards and did not properly field a kickoff, which Norfolk Academy recovered.
One of those penalties nullified a touchdown and a fourth-down defensive offsides call and helped Norfolk Academy sustain its 10-play, 64-yard third-quarter touchdown drive.
“I liked the way our guys fought and our defense gave us a lot of chances,” first-year Potomac School head coach C.J. Remmo said. “We just couldn’t sustain any drives and we had costly penalties.”
The Panthers ran the ball well, gaining 140 yards rushing. Blaze Jones rushed for 63 yards, Marcel Gaskins for 38, quarterback Drew Turner for 26 and Malik Shelton for 13. Gaskins had two catches for 61 yards.
“We ran well, but we have to find a way to get our passing game going,” Remmo said.
The Panthers only had the ball inside Norfolk Academy territory a couple of times.
Norfolk Academy had 228 total yards and one turnover, an interception and 28-yard return by Atiba de Souza.
Marcus Burrell, Max Gyllenhoff (one sack) and Holden Smith each had five total tackles for Potomac School. Gaskins, Timothy Mellis and Kevin Check each made three. Andrew Lay also had one sack and Anwar Karim and Hudson LaForce made key tackles, with Devin Dunn breaking up a pass.
Potomac School will attempt to win its first game under Remmo on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. on the road against John Paul the Great in a non-conference clash.
NOTE: Remmo was on Potomac School’s staff as an assistant coach the last few seasons under then head coach Blake Henry. Remmo also is the school’s head wrestling coach. Henry left after the previous shortened season back in March and April for a private-school coaching job in Georgia.
(0) comments
