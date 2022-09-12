He was a late entry, but Charlie Ortmans eventually became the life of the party.
The Potomac School senior cross country runner registered for the annual Monroe Parker Invitational high-school meet only the night before the high-school competition and well past the supposed deadline. Ortmans, though, was at the starting line in plenty of time for the boys varsity race the morning of Sept. 10 on the Burke Lake Park course and blew away the field, winning in a fast time of 14:53.
The second-place finisher crossed the line in a distant 15:38.
Ortmans is a highly-accomplished high-school runner, having finished second in last season’s Division I Virginia private-school state championship meet and winning a conference title. He had never run the Monroe Parker meet or run the Burke Lake Park course until the Sept. 10 race, and he may not run the trek again.
The Potomac School team does not run meets at Burke Lake Park.
“I have a lot of friends who run this course, so I really wanted to run well and run a top time,” said Ortmans, who has attended Potomac School since kindergarten. “It took me a while to get going over the first quarter of the race. Otherwise I didn’t have much trouble or any problems. I wanted to get the lead early and keep pressing forward.”
Ortmans’ goal this season is to win the Division I private-school state title.
In the Monroe Parker girls varsity race, Langley High senior Lila Waters finished second (17:45) for the second year in a row with her teammates Hazel Calway (13th, 19:00)) and Lila Pesavento (15th, 19:09) also placing high. Waters ran 18:31 last year.
As a team, the Langley girls finished second with 110 points. West Springfield won with 51.
Other finishers for Langley were Corinne Jaggard in 38th (20:26), Mansi Bardway in 50th (20:55) and Corrine Sheedy in 51st (20:56).
Madison sophomore Lydia Mikhin was seventh (18:30). The Madison girls finished fifth.
Herndon High senior Gillian Bushee won comfortably for the second straight year, this time in 16:54, faster than her 17:37 time last September.
