In a showdown between 1-2 Panthers football teams, visiting Paul VI Catholic won the battle up front along the lines and as a result the game, 35-14, over Potomac School on Sept. 14 in McLean.
The meeting was just the third between the private high-school teams, with Paul VI having won the last two.
"We got outphysicaled today at the point of attack," Potomac School coach Blake Henry said. "If you can't win at the point of attack, that makes it hard to run and you don't get time to pass. We didn't have our best day on the lines."
Paul VI had 213 yards rushing and 373 total yards. Paul VI led 21-0 at halftime and 35-0 before Potomac School, which stayed at it on offense and wound up gaining 266 total yards, scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter against Paul VI's second-team defense. The drives were led by backup quarterback Chris Joe (2 of 5 passing for 50 yards).
A Paul VI interception late in the second period deep in its own territory stopped Potomac School's only scoring threat in the first half.
Ryan Cammas (8 of 16 for 160 yards passing and 34 rushing) threw two first-half touchdown passes for Paul VI then another in the fourth period. Maurice Hammond (77 yards rushing) ran for two Paul VI TDs. Nicklaus Ragano had four catches for 49 yards and William Saffin had two for 108 and a TD and ran for 39 yards.
Roland Martin (82 yards rushing) scored on an 11-yard run for Potomac School's first TD, then Marcel Gaskins (71 yards rushing) found the end zone on a 20-yard run. Andrew Ruggeri booted both extra points.
Starting quarterback J.T. Tyson was 6 of 16 passing for 67 yards for Potomac School. D.J. Washington had four catches for 70 yards for Potomac School, Sam Maruca had two for 21 and Brandon Potts had one for 26.
On defense for Potomac School, Potts and Dunn each broke up passes with Dunn having an interception. Jack Edens was in on numerous tackles.
Potomac School next plays at St. Albans at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.