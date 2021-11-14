The Potomac School Panthers (5-4) were the fifth-ranked high-school football team in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s final Division I regular-season poll.
The top four-ranked teams earned state tournament berths.
Potomac School finished second with a 3-1 record in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference for the fifth straight season, and needed one more win to have a chance of earning a state-tournament berth.
