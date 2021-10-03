The first Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I high-school football poll of the 2021 fall season was recently released and had the Potomac School Panthers ranked fifth after three games.
The private-school team had a 2-1 record as of the ranking.
St. Christopher’s School of Richmond was ranked No. 1 at 4-0, Collegiate (3-1) of Richmond was second, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (3-1) of Alexandria third, with Trinity Episcopal School (3-2) of Richmond fourth. Norfolk Academy (2-2) was sixth.
At the end of the regular season, the top-four ranked teams participate in the state playoffs.
The Flint Hill Huskies (0-4) were not ranked among the top six. Flint Hill, the 2017 and 2018 Division I state champion, already has lost to St. Christopher’s, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes and Collegiate this season, as well as Paul VI Catholic (4-0).
Paul VI is a VISAA member not participating in the rankings along with Bishop O’Connell (2-2), Bishop Ireton (0-5) and Episcopal (1-1), all of Northern Virginia.
Potomac School already has defeated Bishop Ireton and has upcoming games against Paul VI and Flint Hill.
