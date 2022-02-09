The Potomac School Panthers in girls high-school action remained undefeated at 15-0 with wins over National Catheral School, 68-27, and Episcopal, 87-56, in private-school games last week. The Panthers were ranked sixth in the most recent Division I private-school state poll.
Kayla Rolph had 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists against National Cathedral, Catherine LeTendre scored 10, Zoe Myslewicz scored nine and had three boards, Caelan McCormack scored eight, Zora Burrell had seven points and four rebounds and Skylar Giuliani scored six and had as many boards.
Against Episcopal, LeTendre scored 26 points, had seven assists and four rebounds. Rolph scored 20 with nine rebonds and three assists. Giuliani had 12 points and eight rebounds, Burrell scored nine and had two assists and Myslewicz had eight points and nine rebounds.
