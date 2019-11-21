With a strong finish to the season, the Potomac School Panthers capped their 2019 campaign with a state championship banner.
The second-seeded girls high-school soccer team (9-9) won the Northern Virginia Independent School four-team state championship with a 1-0 victory over top seed and host St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes in the championship game. The Panthers nipped Paul VI Catholic, 2-1 on penalty kicks, in the first round.
The Panthers finished second in that three-year odl state tournament the past two years.
“Our expectations were to compete in our league and win the NOVA state tourney,” Potomac School coach Ross McEwen said.
Potomac School, which won three of its final four games, with the victories coming against teams that had previously defeated the Panthers.
The loss during that stretch was to Sidwell Friends in the semifinals of the Independent School League AA Division Tournament.
Some of the top players for Potomac School were goalie Kylie Fischer, defender Kelly Walton, midfielder Emma Mansfield and forwards Addie Marin and Natalie Martin.
“We lost a lot of close one-goal games, and our defensive group was incredible all year and kept us in every game,” McEwen said. “Our best lineup was able to compete with anyone [minus Sidwell] and we proved it in our last three wins with two shutouts.
The coach said the offense struggled a bit during the season, but the team was able to score goals when we needed them down the stretch.
“We are graduating 11 seniors, and they are an incredible group,” McEwen said. “They are leaving behind a winning legacy.”
