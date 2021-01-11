For job-description purposes, Alex Kolt likes to use a simple and clever phrase to explain a segment of his responsibilities as an assistant coach for the Division I Georgetown University football team.
“In a literal sense, I teach players who to run into and how to do it,” Kolt said.
The 2006 Potomac School graduate and Arlington native is the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for Georgetown. He has been on the staff for eight seasons, and as the OL coach the past four.
Kolt is thought to be the only former Potomac School varsity football player to coach on the Division I college level. Former Potomac School football standout wide receiver Dwaune Jones is a professional scout for the Baltimore Ravens.
Under Kolt, Georgetown’s offensive line has thrived. He took over as that position coach in 2017 when the line needed much improvement.
The turnaround was fast. The Hoyas nearly doubled their rushing total from 2017 to 2018. In 2019, Georgetown led the Patriot League in rushing yards and was second in scoring offense, plus allowed a league-low 19 sacks. The 2020 season was not played because of the pandemic: it potentially could be conducted in the spring.
“We have some very good linemen, and that always makes a coach look better,” Kolt said. “My philosophy is to be a teacher of the position first, be detail oriented and pay attention to the subtle technical aspects, like proper hand placement and having the feet angles in the right place.”
Kolt has long had a passion for coaching the offensive line. That began in high school, where he was a four-year, two-way varsity lineman for Potomac School. In college, Kolt was offensive lineman at Division III Hampden-Sydney College, where he graduated in 2010 and was a member of two league championship teams and a three-time academic All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honoree.
After college, he coached one year of high-school ball at J.R. Tucker in Richmond, as the offensive line coach. He loved that experience, then was hired as part-time assistant coach at Georgetown, then added to the full-time staff.
He coached the defensive line and other positions initially at the college. The defensive line and individual players enjoyed success under him, as well. But Kolt was glad to switch sides of the ball.
“I’ve always wanted to coach the offensive line,” Kolt said. “I’ve worked with a lot of good coaches that have taught me a lot.”
As Georgetown’s recruiting coordinator, Kolt is busy with that responsibility on a daily basis, and very much enjoys the task. He has a good reputation among area high-school coaches.
Kolt is in constant contact with prep coaches and players, and makes multiple recruiting trips, both within Virginia and to as far away as Georgia and Louisiana.
“I enjoy meeting people, coaches and players,” Kolt said.
Washington-Liberty High School head football coach Josh Shapiro has found that when Kolt comes around, he is not only good at what he does, but is hard-working.
“He has survived head-coaching changes at Georgetown and been kept by the new coach,” Shapiro said. “That says a lot about the quality of his work. A new coach usually will clean house and bring in his own people.”
Ed Foster was Kolt’s head coach at the Potomac School.
“Alex also was a student of the game,” Foster said. “He studied the game and always watched a lot of film. He was like a coach on the field.”
Kolt has worked the last few years under Georgetown head coach Rob Sgarlata.
“Alex is a huge part of our program,” Sgarlata said. “He is extremly smart and dedicated, and he is a great teacher.”
Kolt, the son of Sun Gazette photojournalist Deb Kolt, explained that the pandemic has significantly changed the recruiting road map for now, with more Zoom meetings and no traveling to meet potential Georgetown players.
“Some of that could be here to stay,” he said.
Under Kolt in 2019, Georgetown’s 90-player roster consisted of student-athletes from 24 different states, including two from Hawaii.
It’s no secret that the life of assistant college football coaches is one of multiple relocations, as they work their way up the coaching ladder. Kolt said doesn’t look ahead.
“I’m not somebody constantly plotting my next job, and I’m fortunate to be able to keep doing something I love and am passionate about,” he said. “My focus is to do the best I can at the job I have. If I can do that, good things will happen.”
