Seven 2020 high-school graduates from the Potomac School recently announced where they will be continuing their playing careers in college.
In football, Brian Check will play at Carnegie Mellon University, Chris Gaston at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Jamie Li at Washington and Lee University.
Matthew Tran will play tennis at George Mason University.
In women’s soccer, Nikki Debayo-Doherty will play at Yale University and Emma Mansfield at Washington and Lee.
Swimmer Katie Gould will compete at Pomona College.
At the 2020 Division I state private-school swimming championships, Gould finished third in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 free.
She was one of the programs best swimmers during all of her years at the Potomac School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.