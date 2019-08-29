With key players returning from last season’s 6-3 football team that finished second in its conference and just missed the state playoffs, the Potomac School Panthers hope to continue that success.
The Panthers open their private high-school campaign on the road Friday, Aug 30 at 6 p.m. against Norfolk Academy, a team they defeated a year ago in their opener.
Blake Henry, starting his fifth season as the team’s head coach, said the key to the Panthers’ success will be the development of the offensive line.
“The line is young so that will be the key thing for us,” he said.
A top returner from that line from last year’s team that was second in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 3-1 record for the second year in a row is Chris Gaston. Behind that offensive line is returning starting quarterback J.T. Tyson and runningbacks Brian Check and Axel Gyllenhoff, also a wide receiver. Another key returner will be wide receiver and kick returner Owen Potts.
“Staying healthy and getting lucky with a few breaks and the ball bouncing your way is always helpful too,” Henry said.
NOTES: Part of the Panthers’ preseason practices included being at a camp in West Virginia for four days . . . Potomac School has been involved in numerous close games the last couple of seasons. Four of last season’s games were decided by six points or fewer. Five of its 2017 contests were determined by seven points or fewer.
SCHEDULE: Friday, Aug. 30 at Norfolk Academy, 6 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 6 vs. John Paul the Great, 4:30; Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Paul VI Catholic, noon; Saturday, Sept. 21 at St. Albans, 1:30; Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. St. James, 3; Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Maret, 4:15; Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Trinity Episcopal, 2; Saturday, Oct. 26 at Sidwell Friends, 2:30; Saturday, Nov. 2 at Flint Hill, 2:30.
