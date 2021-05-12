The Potomac School hosted an outdoor college athletics signing ceremony the late afternoon of May 6 to honor 11 seniors who have committed to play sports at the college level.
Parents, Potomac School coaches and administrators attended.
“The sacrifices you have made have paid off and will continue to do so,” Potomac School athletics director Erica Woda said. “Today is a testament to your hard work.”
Coaches introduced each future college athlete, sharing anecdotes about their Potomac careers and expressing pride in all that they have achieved. The seniors also had a chance to offer brief reflections. They expressed gratitude for the support of their coaches, teachers, teammates and families.
“These students have accomplished something rare – only seven percent of high-school athletes nationwide move on to play at the college level,” Woda said “This event was our opportunity to congratulate these seniors and acknowledge their dedication to their sports.”
The athletes honored were Noah Alexander (soccer, Bowdoin College), Andrew Bernstein (swimming, Amherst College), Henry Boehm (baseball, Hamilton College), Jud Cummings (wrestling, Washington and Lee University), Jay Gollob (lacrosse, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Matthew Granovsky (squash, Amherst College), Abby Gravel (lacrosse, Franklin & Marshall College), Alex Holmes (lacrosse, Cornell University), Brandon Potts (football, Saint Anselm College), Evelina Swigart (lacrosse, University of Chicago) and Maria Urban (softball, Lehigh University).
