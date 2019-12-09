The match-time temperature was chillier than normal, 42 degrees, for a high-school wrestling event Nov. 30 when the Potomac School Panthers hosted Sidwell Friends in an exhibition.
The match wasn’t normal because it was held outside on a section of Potomac School’s football field closet to the gymnasium, drawing curious spectators for what was dubbed as the initial Backyard Classic.
“This was the idea of our coaches, and they worked on this for six to nine months,” Potomac School boys athletic director Rob Lee said. “They wanted to put a match outside. We were praying for dry weather and we got that. The chill didn’t bother anyone. It sure was a special day, and the weather was fantastic.”
High-school wrestling matches are held inside, but in recent years, a few schools have been having such early-season outdoor exhibitions.
Potomac School joined the fun and plans to make its classic an annual event, maybe coinciding with the school’s annual girls and boys tip-off basketball tournaments, held Dec. 6-7 this year.
“The weather always will be an issue and tricky this time of the year,” Lee said.
FOOT LOCKER CROSS COUNTRY: Oakton High School junior runners placed in the boys championship race Nov. 30 at the Fort Locker South Regional meet in North Carolina.
Arnav Tikhe finished 56th in 15:57. Garrett Woodhouse placed 80th in 16:09 and Zach Morse finished in 89th in 16:13.
All-STATE SOCCER: Noah Alexander of the Potomac School was chosen first-team Division I all-state private-school selections for his play during the fall season.
Potomac School’s Aidan Singer made second team.
LANGLEY YOUTH HOOP NIGHT: The Langley High School girls basketball youth night is Friday, Dec. 13. Any youth player wearing their basketball jersey is admitted free.
The freshman game is at 4:30 p.m., the junior varsity at 5:45 p.m. and the varsity at 7:30 p.m. Langley is playing Chantilly. There will be prizes and giveaways.
