The undefeated Potomac School girls (8-0) routed KIPP, 68-8, then downed D.C. International, 50-11, in non-conference high-school games Jan. 14 and 15.
In those games, Potomac School’s Kayla Rolph scored her 1,000th career point, netting 22 in the win over KIPP. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Also against KIPP, Zoe Myslewski scored 10, Catherine LeTendre nine and Abby Park eight.
In the win over D.C. International, Rolph (nine rebounds) scored 17 and Caelan McCormack nine. Zora Burrell had five points and five rebounds.
Rolph will play basketball at the College of William and Mary.
