The coach was very impressed – impressed with the talent, determination and eagerness to learn of a 2025 (rising high-school sophomores) girls select lacrosse team, that Kere Harper called the squad one of the best all-around groups she has ever coached.
With only a handful of practices together, the team, which included five athletes who play on multiple girls high-school teams at the Potomac School in McLean, recently won the Nike American Select national showcase tournament championship in Delaware for its age group. The D.C.-Va. team finished 6-0-1 overall, nipping the New York Downstate squad, 10-9, in the title match.
Other playoff scores were 12-8 over Massachusetts and 11-7 over Connecticut. The D.C.-Va. group finished 3-0-1 in pool-play matches.
In the seven matches, D.C.-Va. outscored opponents 76-51, with a high of 16 goals in one match. The team had two victories by one goal each.
The players had to try out for the team, then were assigned to a specific squad.
“I have been coaching for 20 years and this group was so spectacular in the sense they were so good and they played together so well,” Harper said. “Their lacrosse IQs were incredible, and they were tough athletes and determined. They would listen to the technical tips I would give, and then implement them very quickly and very well.”
The five Potomac School players on the team were Margit Crittenberger, Catherine LeTendre, Stella Pence, Amory Imperatore and goalie Caitlin Jarvis. That was the most players from any one school on the select team.
Harper was chosen as the coach. She also is head girls lacrosse coach at Lightridge High School in Aldie during the spring.
All five players will be members of the Potomac School varsity lacrosse team during the 2023 spring season. Some are currently members of the school’s girls varsity soccer team, then will play for the varsity basketball squad in the winter. LeTendre was the starting point guard last winter for the varsity basketball squad.
The soccer team had a 3-0-1 record through Sept. 13 action. Crittenberger scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Episcopal. Imperatore and Pence also are on the soccer team.
Other members of the D.C.-Va. team either play lacrosse for private or public high-schools in the metropolitan area or beyond. Those players were Avery Coleman, Taylor Florin, Kendra Harris, Charlotte Smith, Isabelle Bernasek, Ally Campbell, Addison Collins, Raleigh Foster, Lee Kestner, Caroline Klauder, Quinn Murray, Sophia Stoltz, Kennedy Richardson, Kathryn Lesniewski, Frances Taylor, Marin McCormack and Claire Hanley.
“It was a very neat experience coaching them, and fun for me,” said Harper, who played on state title high-school teams at W.T. Woodson in Fairfax.
