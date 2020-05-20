POTOMAC SCHOOL’S TYSON TO STEVENSON: Potomac School senior quarterback J.T. Tyson announced that he will play college football at Division III Stevenson University in Maryland for the upcoming fall season.
Tyson was the Panthers’ starting quarterback for two seasons, and also was a basketball starter at the private-school.
He passed for more than 1,000 yards and multiple touchdowns in the 2019 season.
Tyson helped his team to a 4-5 ovverall record and second-place 3-1 finish in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Tyson was an all-conference selection in basketball for Potomac School for his efforts in the 2019-20 campaign.
SQUASH TEAM FOURTH IN NATION: In a field of 16, the Potomac School girls varsity squash team finished fourth with a 2-2 record at the recent Division III National Championships that were held at Wesleyan University.
Potomac School won matches by 4-3 and 5-2 scores over Middlesex and Exeter, respectively, and lost twice by 4-3 finals against the teams St. Marks and Conestoga.
Top players for Potomac School were Aalia Husain at No. 1 singles and Layah Nasr at No. 2.
Charlotte Ellis, Olivia Lyall and Jun-Young Hong also won matches and Mina Bahadori contributed.
Other Potomac School players were Eva Butler, Sophia Egge, Kaitlyn Hong, Tiffany Huff and Rachel Miller.
