In an Oct. 30 private-school football game, the visiting Potomac School Panthers (4-4, 2-1) topped the host Maret Frogs, 20-15, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school contest to take over sole possession of second place, with one game to play.
Marcel Gaskins rushed for 205 yards on 29 carries, including the 89-yard go-ahead touchdown with two minutes left in the game for the Panthers. Drew Turner was 5 of 10 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns, both going to Malik Shelton covering a combined 79 yards. Turner also ran for 49 yards.
“We finally got our passing game going a bit, and Marcel had another great day,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “They really fought on every play, right until the end of the game.”
On defense for Potomac School, Devin Dunn had an interception and 4.5 tackles (3.5 for losses). Max Gyllenhoff, Kevin Check (half sack), Will Edens (half sack), Judd Tyler (1.5 for losses) and Gaskins were other leading tacklers.
If Potomac School defeats Sidwell Friends in its final regular-season game, the Panthers will finish in second place along in the conference.
