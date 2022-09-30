The undefeated Potomac School Panthers (3-0) of McLean earned a No. 3 ranking in the initial Division I private-school state poll for the 2022 high-school football season.
Trinity Episcopal and St. Christopher’s, each 4-0 and of Richmond, were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. Benedictine (3-1), also of Richmond, was ranked fourth, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (2-1) of Alexandria fifth and Norfolk Academy (1-3) sixth.
At the end of the regular season, the top four ranked teams earn Division I state-playoff berths. Potomac School has not made the state playoffs since the 2013 season and finished second in the Division II tournament. The Panthers have multiple runner-up finishes in Division II state tournaments.
Potomac School finished ranked fifth in the poll last fall with a 5-4 record.
This fall, the Panthers have defeated Norfolk Academy, 32-28, John Paul the Great, 34-7, and Bishop Ireton, 23-8. The team is scheduled to host St. Anne’s-Belfield (1-3) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.
Also in the initial poll, the Flint Hill Huskies (1-2) were rated but were not ranked among the top six.
Northern Virginia private-school teams Bishop O’Connell (2-2), Bishop Ireton (0-4), Paul VI Catholic (3-1) and Episcopal (1-1) do not participate in the rankings.
