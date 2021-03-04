If the Potomac School Panthers are able to have a girls high-school softball season this spring, as currently planned, one of the team’s top players is expected to be senior Maria Urban.
The pitcher/infielder, who will play in college at Division I Lehigh University, recently was recognized as a 2021 Premier Girls Fastpitch All American Watchlist recipient.
Urban was the ace of the Potomac School pitching staff and one of the team’s best hitters during the accomplished 2019 campaign when the Panthers amassed a 27-2 record, finished second in the Division I private-school state tournament as the No. 1 seed, then won the weather-delayed Independent School League A Division tourney crown.
The right-hander had an 11-2 record on the mound, striking out some 140 batters in 85 innings.
In the ISL tourney final, Urban struck out 16 and walked just one in the 10-frame extra-inning contest against Flint Hill. She pitched all 10 innings and had a double with the bat in the 9-7 win.
The season was regarded as the most successful in program history.
Potomac School head coach Wayne Loving said the 2021 campaign is supposed to begin in April, but the team’s schedule is not completed. The Panthers are expected to be one of the league’s top teams.
