Seven members of the Potomac School girls softball team were chosen to the Division I private school all-state teams for their performances during the 2022 high-school campaign.
Making first team were senior infielder/pitcher Yanna Bravewolf, senior infielder Eva Butler, junior infielder Erika Castellano and sophomore pitcher Abby Rebhan. Chosen second team were sophomore infielder Fae Butler, junior outfielder Shelby Wilcox and freshman outfielder Paige Schedler.
Those seven players were the most from one school in the state to make the Division I first and second teams.
The players helped the Panthers finish with a 19-2 record, as the Independent School League regular season and AA Division tournament champions, and as runner-up in the Division I state tournament for the third season in a row.
The Panthers did not lose to an ISL opponent and were ranked second in the state, behind O’Connell, much of the season.
