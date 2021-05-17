The Potomac School Panthers remained undefeated with a dominating 6-0 record in girls softball, following 13-0 and 10-0 wins over the Flint Hill Huskies in their most recent high-school contests.
In six games, the Panthers have yet to allow a run, while scoring 83.
“We have three real good pitchers and some good hitting, more power hitting than we’ve had in the past,” Potomac School coach Wayne Loving said.
In the 10-0 win over Flint Hill, senior pitcher Maria Urban threw a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks. She tossed a two-hitter with seven Ks and no walks in the 13-0 victory over Flint Hill.
The Panthers had 15 hits, including three home runs, in the 13-0 win. Urban, Yanna Bravewolf and Hayley Richardson homered. Richardson had four RBI and three hits. Eva Butler also had three hits.
In the 10-0 win, Erika Castellano tripled and had three RBI, Butler had a hit and three RBI, Abby Rebhad doubled, Richardson tripled and Urban had a sacrifice fly.
In an earlier five-inning 13-0 win over Stone Ridge, Urban struck out 10, allowing one hit and homering; Bravewolf had three hits and as many RBI; and Charlotte Thompson homered.
Potomac School plays in the eight-team Virginia Independent School Divison I state tournament this week and will be the top seed, as was the case in 2019.
Potomac School had a first-round match against No. 8 seed St. Catherine’s of Richmond. The semifinals and finals are in the Petersburg area.
The Panthers lost to Bishop O’Connell, this season’s No. 3 seed, in that 2019 state final.
The 2020 season and tournament were not held.
The Flint Hill Huskies also are in the Division I state tournament as the No. 5 seeded team. The Huskies had a first-round road match scheduled against fourth-seed Collegiate of the Richmond area.
