For a girls volleyball program that started in 2015 on just the junior varsity level, the Potomac School Panthers have made big strides.
This fall was the best season yet for girls varsity high-school team, which finished with its best record (13-6), won a conference championship for the first time, then earned an initial state-tournament berth.
The Panthers won the Independent School League’s A Division regular season crown (6-0 record), then the postseason tournament at the same level with a 2-0 mark, defeating National Cathedral School in the finals, 3-1. In the semifinals, the Panthers downed St. Andrew’s, 3-1.
That title helped the team earn the No. 8 seed in the Division I private-school state tournament, where the Panthers were defeated by top seed Flint Hill.
Next fall, Potomac School will move up to the ISL’s tougher AA Division.
“We have had more and more success each season due to a combination of more experienced returners who are playing year-round volleyball and a very strong group of freshmen that came up this year,” Potomac School coach Meaghan Caruso said.
Junior outside hitter Zhane Moledina had 151 kills and 63 aces for the Panthers this fall. Sophomore middle hitter Julia Meyer had 142 kills and 22 blocks. Senior setter and captain Miira Efrem had 341 assists.
The team received strong defensive play from freshmen Emma Chun and Laura Taylor.
