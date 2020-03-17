POTOMAC SCHOOL SOFTBALL: The Potomac School Panthers won their season opener, 5-2, over John Paul the Great before the seasons were put on hold because of the COVID-19 virus situation.
In that win, junior right-hander Maria Urban threw a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts.
With the bat, Potomac School had two hits. Kate Newton had a hit and two RBI and Urban had the other hit.
“For our first game, I thought we played pretty good,” Potomac School coach Wayne Loving said. “We played good defense, Maria pitched well and we had some key hitting against an improved team.”
Potomac School might not play again until the end of the month or in April. Teams can’t practice either.
The Panthers enjoyed their best season in school history last spring, finishing 27-2, second in the Division I private-school state tournament and winning the Independent School League AA Division tourney.
Loving expects the team to be strong again this spring.
Urban, who will pitch in college at Lehigh, returns as the ace of the staff. Other top players will be Charlotte Thompson, Caroline Semel, Kat Plaze, Eva Butler and Yanna Bravewolf.
Butler and Bravewolf are two of the team’s top hitters, but missed practices and the first game with health issues.
The team’s plan seven-game spring-break trip to Florida has been cancelled.
STATE WRESTLING: Four Potomac School wrestlers placed in the top seven in the recent Division I private-school state meet.
Thomas Labrecque was third at 106 pounds, Elie DeLaVille fifth at 120, Jack Peters sixth at 220 and Ely Lettow seventh at 138.
BASKETBALL RANKING: The Class 6 state co-champion Madison Warhawks (28-1) were ranked No. 3 in Northern Virginia by the NOVAhoops.com Website in girls high-school basketball through recent action.
The 6D North Region and National District Tournament champion Marshall Statesmen (22-7) are ranked No. 5 in the poll, with the Oakton Cougars (18-7) and McLean Highlanders (17-10) No. 12.
MARSHALL GIRLS HOOP: The Marshall High School girls basketball camp for players ages 8 to 15 is June 15-18 form 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Marshall. The cost is $150 per player. Marshall head girls coach Mike Trivisonno and assistant Duane Knauf will lead the camp, which will focus on skill development, ball handling, passing, shooting and defense.
Campers will be busy during those days playing full court games and develop their basketball IQs. Make checks payable to Marshall boosters. Complete the registration and acknowledgement of insurance form at bit.ly/gcm-register-2020.
For information about the camp call Trivisonno at (703) 864-2029 or email: trivisonno12@gmail.com.
