The Potomac School Panthers won their first game of the season, 32-28, in a seesaw non-conference road high-school football contest Sept. 2 at Norfolk Academy.
Potomac School won by taking advantage of four Norfolk Academy fourth-quarter turnovers. The winning score came on a four-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Webster with 3:45 left in the game.
The Panthers then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, then later Devin Dunn intercepted a pass to clinch the victory.
Panthers’ quarterback Camren Boykin threw scoring passes of 68 yards to Malik Shelton and 40 to Drew Turner, who also had a one-yard scoring run. Boykin also added a three-yard scoring run.
He completed 11 of 20 passes for 107 yards, with Turner catching four for 72. Turner rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries. Webster rushed for 46 yards and Andrew Lay had three catches for 25 yards and Dunn and Mack Repke had two catches each.
On defense, Dunn made nine tackles and had an interception, David Hyde made eight tackles (four for losses with a sack and two forced fumbles), and Marcus Burrell had seven tackles and Aidan Cullinan four with a forced fumble.
“They really played hard for each other and never gave up,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said.
NOTE: The Panthers lost last season’s opener to Norfolk Academy, 7-0.
