For the first time in nearly two years, the Potomac School Panthers played a girls high-school softball game.
The Panthers, the defending Independent School League AA Division Tournament champions from the 2019 season, opened their 2021 private-school campaign with a 14-0, five-inning rout over the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints.
The majority of the 2020 ISL season was canceled because of the pandemic. In 2019, the Panthers finished 27-2, second in the Division I state private-school tournament, and were ranked No. 1 in the state at one point.
In its season-opening victory, Potomac School was led by the pitching of Maria Urban and the hitting of Yanna Bravewolf, Eva Butler, Erika Castellano and Abby Rebhan.
Urban pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10. Only one batter reached base for the Saints.
Butler had three hits, including two triples and two RBI. Bravewolf had two hits and drove in four runs. Castellano had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Rebhan had two hits and a RBI. Potomac’s defense was error-free.
