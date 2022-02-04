The fourth-seeded Potomac School Panthers finished third in five-team the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Association dual-meet wrestling championships.
The Panthers finished with a 2-2 record in the high-school competition, defeating Sidwell Friends, 37-36, on a tiebreaker and St. Andrews, 60-15. Potomac School lost to St. James 43-42 on a tiebreaker and to dual champion Georgetown Day, 60-34, which finished 4-0.
The other meet team scores were St. James 54, St. Andrews 12; Georgetown Day 54, St. Andrews 18; Georgetown Day 60, St. James 23; St. James 48, Sidwell 30; Georgetown Day 54, Sidwell 25; and Sidwell 54, St. Andrews 13.
St. James will host the upcoming MAC individual tournament.
