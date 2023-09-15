After a bit of a lackluster opening quarter, the Potomac Panthers saw an opportunity to take control of the game midway through the second quarter.
Mere moments after Potomac’s Kaden Lewis opened the scoring by hauling in a 22-yard scoring pass from Damian McDonald, the Panthers got a huge defensive play from Alhaji Sesay, who returned a lost fumble 32 yards for a touchdown that gave the host Panthers a 14—0 halftime lead.
Osbourn (0-4) lost five fumbles, but none was bigger than the one that led to Sesay’s touchdown, a play that seemed to elevate the energy level on the Potomac sideline.
By the time the game ended, Potomac emerged with a 28-8 victory, with McDonald accounting for three of the touchdowns, two on passes and one on a 1-yard run. Potomac (1-3) had been competitive in the first three games of the season, according to coach Jajuan Johnson, but “we hadn’t played a full four quarters. We hadn’t finished, but we did tonight.”
An excited Potomac bunch played with a bit more spring in its step once Sesay scooped up the fumble, then raced toward the end zone. After scoring, Sesay held the ball up excitedly and several teammates mobbed him in excitement.
“The defensive side kept us moving; they kept the ball in our hands,” Johnson said. “They were scrappy. I’m just proud of the guys for getting this win.”
Potomac picked up where it left off early in the third quarter, using efficient ball movement to get into position for a 1-yard scoring run by McDonald that increased the lead to 21-0.
Osbourn was able to score when Katrell Davis scored on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Tayvahn Faison. The Eagles pulled within 21-8 when Julian Burrell caught the two-point conversion pass.
But Potomac put out the proverbial dagger in the fourth quarter when Ty’Heak Buie caught a short pass in the left flat and raced up the sidelines for a 61-yard score.
“The kids are hungry and we have a lot of pieces that are still finding themselves,” Johnson said. “We fought hard in the first three games and we want to add on to what we did tonight next week.”
Johnson had praise for McDonald, who moved well in the pocket and passed fairly accurately when he had to.
“He’s blessed with a [good] skillset within his size,” Johnson said. “He can move, throw, facilitate, and make things happen.”
A key factor was Potomac avoiding big penalties in key spots. Johnson attributed that to the work of his assistant coaches.
“The coaches stay on them daily about the small things and the kids coming in every day with energy, wanting to play the game,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.